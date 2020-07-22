BareOrganics Launches Plant-Based Superfood Water Enhancer Stick Packets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— WR Group, one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, enters a new functional health category with the highly anticipated launch of BareOrganics Water Enhancer Stick Packets for plant based daily nutrition.

Users can easily transform hot or cold water into a flavorful and nutritious beverage with these delicious, organic superfood blends. Whether you are looking to inspire wellness at home or on-the-go, these great-tasting, sugar-free stick packs instantly dissolve in your water, smoothie or other favorite beverage for an added boost of nutrients.

“WR Group is excited to be at the forefront of health and wellness solutions with our new BareOrganics Water Enhancers,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP – Retail. “The growing demand for convenient, single serve options is at an all-time high, and we continually strive to provide innovative, functional offerings that our customers deserve.”

Each stick pack is expertly crafted to support specific health and wellness needs. Specialized blends help bolster natural defenses, maintain healthy weight, provide a midday boost and create a youthful glow. The water-soluble mixes are easy to use and travel-friendly. Available in eight specialized, functional powders including:

Beauty – With Collagen, Biotin and Plant Protein

Calm – With Ashwagandha, Schisandra Berry and Holy Basil

Digestive Health – With Aloe Vera, Turmeric, and Prebiotic Fiber

Energy – With Matcha, Maca and Green Coffee

Focus – With Lion’s Mane, Bacopa Monnieri and MCT Oil

Immunity – With Elderberry and Echinacea + Vitamin C

Metabolism – With Apple Cider Vinegar, Garcinia Cambogia and Cayenne

Sleep – With Valerian, Passionflower and Chamomile

All BareOrganics Superfood Water Enhancers utilize minimally processed ingredients to maintain potency and freshness, without added sugar or artificial flavors or preservatives. In addition, each blend is proudly USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Kosher, Keto-Friendly and Gluten-Free. “We’re helping families stay hydrated with convenient, wholesome nutrition at home or on-the-go,” says Barch-Niles. “Simply pour 1 packet into water, stir/shake thoroughly to dissolve and enjoy!”

Price: Available in 5 count ($4.99) and 12 count boxes ($12.99)

Available at Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon, Hannaford, Bed, Bath and Beyond and Harmon retailers nationwide. Consumers can also visit www.bareorganics.com to locate a retailer near them.

For more information about BareOrganics Superfoods, please visit BareOrganics.com.

About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a unique line of superfood powders, juices, tinctures, beverage enhancers and brew cups dedicated to providing simple, real nutrition for real people. Each product is designed to help customers meet their daily nutrition goals, feel energized, and know that they’re getting their nutrients from the best raw, organic sources. BareOrganics superfoods are USDA Certified Organic, Natural, Chemical-Free and Non-GMO. BareOrganics Superfoods are not only good for you, they’re good for the planet, too. With sustainability at its core, BareOrganics packaging is either 100% recyclable or in some cases biodegradable. After filling your body with goodness, you can rest easy knowing you’re treating the planet with kindness.

About WR Group

WR Group is one of the world’s fastest growing global manufacturers and distributors of high-end health and personal care products. Its extensive brand portfolio includes nearly 900 products, which are distributed to more than 60 countries worldwide. WR Group, based in Scottsdale, AZ., has an active consumer base of over 2 million customers that have grown to become loyal, repeat purchasers. Since 2001, WR Group has been a leader in the health and wellness industry. WR Group has designed 16 uniquely high-quality brands with a focus on delivering the cleanest, most effective products available for families including Probiogen™ Spore Probiotics, ORALGEN NuPearl® Teeth Whitening, BareOrganics™ Superfoods and more.

For More Information

bareorganics.com/water-enhancers