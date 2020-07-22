Beverage USA Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Focus Beverage Company NERD

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Beverage USA Holdings Inc. (BevUSA) announces the acquisition of the assets of Nerd Beverage Corporation (NERD™), a mental acuity drink company designed to disrupt the industry as it enhances focus, concentration, memory and energy with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients.

Launched in Texas in 2006, NERD™ introduced NERD™ Focus as the first beverage of its kind to hit the market. Available in more than 800 retailers and online, NERD™ Focus contains both nootropics and adaptogens creating a proprietary formula aimed to aid mental acuity for college students, health care professionals, gamers and much more. NERD™ paved the way for a focus umbrella in the beverage industry, which as a whole, is predicted to hit $208.10 billion by 2024.

“The loyalty to this brand is unlike any other I have seen in my career, making our team at Beverage USA eager to join the movement. We knew NERD™ Focus was truly something special after hearing how passionate the consumers were about the product and understanding their dedication to following the brand,” said President of BevUSA Howard Davner. “I’m excited to lead the executive team, as we grow NERD™ Focus sales and brand loyalty across the country.”

Growth and Market Expansion Strategy

Increase number of markets where NERD™ Focus is available to eventually expand globally

Roll out to Las Vegas market by year-end

Plans to hit $7-10 million in projected revenue by the year 2022

Establish partnerships and sponsorships in realms such as eSports and gaming, extreme sports, music and entertainment, fashion and streetwear, and more

Build brand equity through product, packaging, image and associations

NERD™ Focus is an Industry Leader

First of its kind to make waves in the beverage industry and rival energy drinks without hefty doses of caffeine and toxic chemicals

Designed by a University of Texas student while applying to medical school who wanted to safely be able to enhance focus and energy

NERD™ Focus contains a careful balance of result-driven ingredients such as Alpha-GPC, Huperzine-A, GABA, DMAE, and Ginkgo Biloba

After four years in business, NERD™ Focus was hitting more than $1 million in annual sales

“We plan to specifically target cities with booming colleges and universities as we continue our expansion,” said Davner. “After seeing the brand explode at the University of Texas, we know there is a need for students and other high-demanding professionals to refocus their mental and physical energy.”

The BevUSA leadership team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the beverage, distribution, e-commerce, logistics and finance industries. With NERD™ Focus’ extreme opportunity for growth in the marketplace, BevUSA is continuing to evaluate potential partners in order to expand its strategy for a nationwide footprint.

For more information about NERD™ Focus, please visit www.nerdfocus.com or follow them on social media onFacebook andTwitter.