BevNET and NOSH Announce Elevator Talk Livestream: Share Your Expo West News

Are you a founder or entrepreneur with a new brand premiere, package refresh, new product or line extension that was supposed to be announced at Expo West 2020 this week? We want to hear from you! Sign up now to take part in our Elevator Talk Livestream on Tuesday, March 10 at 3PM ET. It is free to participate and interviews will be conducted remotely.

Next week, Elevator Talk, BevNET and NOSH’s pitch platform for emerging brands, is opening up the elevator to companies of all sizes that want to share their news with the industry. We are inviting founders and CEOs of food or beverage brands to join our team via live video for a 3 to 5 minute recap of their recent news and updates.. Taste Radio editor/producer Ray Latif will be the MC, and he’ll be joined by other members of the BevNET and NOSH teams who will engage in discussion with the participants.

Our goal is to give entrepreneurs a chance to share their Expo West stories in their own words and to provide some face time with the industry, which is the hardest thing to replace in the wake of the show’s cancellation.

Retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands can tune into the live feed on the BevNET and NOSH home pages as well as on the BevNET LinkedIn and NOSH LinkedIn pages.

Want to participate? The interview will be conducted via Google Hangout video meetings. Our host will ask you to speak for 90 seconds to share your news, followed by a quick discussion with members of the BevNET and NOSH teams. The interview will last three to five minutes.

Apply for the Elevator Talk Livestream on March 10 >>

If you have any question about participation or the application process please reach out to BevNET’s Brand Specialist team.

About Elevator Talk

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and NOSH.com and the BevNET and NOSH YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.