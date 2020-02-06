BevNET Live Winter 2019 Breakout: Investment Insight for Early Stage Brands

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For an ambitious beverage startup, any and every opportunity to potentially secure critical early stage investment is precious. As such, brands need to be prepared to take advantage of those chances when they do arrive, knowing the questions to ask, the pitfalls to avoid and the best practices to follow.

This breakout session, recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019, features an in-depth discussion on investment led by a panel of speakers including Brian Goldberg, co-founder and managing director, CapStream Group; Arthur Gallego, principal, Gallego & Co.; and Robert Brown, managing director, Encore Consumer Capital. The group addresses a range of questions, including how to balance growth opportunities while staying focused on the core business, the relationship between profitability and spending money to fuel fast growth and why private equity groups discount sales at Costco when evaluating a brand.