BevNET Live Winter 2020 Breakout: “No,” “Low” and “Better-For-You” Beverage Alcohol Evolves

For beverage entrepreneurs, it’s just as important to listen to what consumers don’t want as what they do want. And, increasingly, what they are hearing is “less alcohol.” As the trend towards zero-proof, low alcohol and better-for-you spirits continues to evolve in various ways, brands have a range of opportunities in which to take advantage.

In this breakout session recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019, Brandy Rand, COO, Americas, IWSR; Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO at Dry Soda; and Kristen Bareuther, managing director at First Beverage Ventures take a deep dive into the forces shaping the “low/no/better-for-you” beverage alcohol market. Along with assessing the current commercial landscape, they also evaluate how brands are reconsidering drinking occasions, the rise of premiumization and how the emerging cannabis category is impacting the segment as a whole.