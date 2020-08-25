BevNET & NOSH September 2020 Content Calendar Released: DTC, Investment Banking, and Category Review

With all of the news, events, interviews, new product info, educational video content and chances for group and one-to-one engagement available here at BevNET and NOSH, we’ve decided it’s time to make it easier to know what’s going on.

Say hello to the BevNET and NOSH content calendar, where we list the upcoming free and subscriber-only happenings that you won’t want to miss for each site. Access the September 2020 content calendar.

Featuring a swath of new shows as well as our ongoing Office Hours and Elevator Talks, the calendar is our handy way of getting the word out on what’s coming up.

Here’s what we’ve got coming in September:

The debut of Category Close-Up, a special analytical outlook and positioning discussion on food and beverage categories, and the Category Close-Up Product Special, which gives brands the opportunity to present the products and line extensions they have on deck

The Direct to Consumer event, exploring best practices and strategy for brands that are entering or improving their presence in online retail channels

A Speed Dating event designed to let brands meet with investment bankers

Look-ins at the upcoming guests for Office Hours, Elevator Talks, and other shows

Be sure to check the calendar frequently for new shows and highlighted events, and to see what’s up in the months to come.