Bizzy Coffee Expands Assortment Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS – After successfully launching their new line of 48oz Ready To Drink Cold Brew Coffees in January, Get Bizzy Inc. has expanded its assortment to include two additional blends; Organic Breakfast Blend and Organic Espresso Blend.

Initially launched in Minnesota, Bizzy Coffee’s 48oz Unsweetened Cold Brew Coffees have expanded into regional grocers including Schnucks, HyVee, Cub Foods, and Raley’s, among others. Along with regional distribution gains, Bizzy Coffee can also be found nationally at Sprouts Farmers Markets and select Walmarts.

About Get Bizzy Inc.

Get Bizzy Inc. was founded by two best friends while working corporate jobs and training for a 24-hour endurance race. Due to their busy schedules and propensity for consuming healthy products, they needed an ultra convenient and healthy form of coffee to get them through the day – thus Bizzy Coffee was born.

