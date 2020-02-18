BODYARMOR Adds Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela to Team

WHITESTONE, NY.– BODYARMOR, the fastest-growing sports drink in the category, today announced Major League Soccer 2019 MVP & Los Angeles Football Club star forward Carlos Vela as the brand’s newest athlete partner. Vela joins an already impressive athlete partner roster for BODYARMOR that includes James Harden, Megan Rapinoe, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Donovan Mitchell, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts and more.

“BODYARMOR and MLS are just kicking off an exciting new partnership so I couldn’t be more thrilled to join their team,” said Carlos Vela. “Hydration plays a major role in my performance out on the field, so I’m excited to join this growing brand, and show fans – and the next generation of soccer players – that there are better-for-you options out there.”

Carlos Vela joins the BODYARMOR team at an exciting time for the brand, as BODYARMOR recently kicked-off their partnership as “Official Sports Drink” of Major League Soccer starting in the 2020 season. The MLS partnership is the largest multi-year partnership in BODYARMOR history.

“Carlos Vela is one of the most electrifying players in Major League Soccer today,” said Michael Fedele, VP of Marketing, BODYARMOR. “As we build upon our larger partnership with MLS, we’re thrilled to add a player of his caliber – the league’s 2019 MVP – to the team and show fans everywhere that today’s top athletes are choosing BODYARMOR.”

In addition to the MLS partnership, BODYARMOR’s growth continues to accelerate and challenge market leaders within the category. Now the #2 sports drink sold in convenience stores nationwide, BODYARMOR has incredible momentum at retail and officially eclipsed $700 million in retail sales in 2019 – a more than 70% year-over-year increase.

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes, antioxidants and coconut water and is made with no artificial flavors, sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. Consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. and it has been the hydration option of choice for many professional athletes and millions of high school and college athletes since its launch in 2011.

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but has no sugar added and only 20 calories per bottle; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water created for those with an active lifestyle with a performance pH 9+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.

For More Information

drinkbodyarmor.com/