Boston-Based Brand Wake Up Water Fuels Fight Against COVID-19

BOSTON– The recently launched Boston-based enhanced water brand, Wake Up Water, has seen a spike in sales due to the increased shopping volume during the COVID-19 crisis. Shoppers are continuing to stock up on essentials, but are also looking for new sources of caffeine as they adjust to a new morning routine working from home.

In an effort to help its community and give back, the brand recently donated 600 cases of product to the Greater Boston Food Bank. “Right now, a lot of people have found themselves out of work or in a tight spot financially, so they’re looking to reduce their expenses as much as possible,” says Wake Up Water CEO Tyler Dooley. “We’ve been fortunate enough to see sales increase during this time, but we know how challenging it is for some people out there, so we wanted to find a way to help out.”

Wake Up Water is an enhanced beverage that is crafted to provide natural energy. Unlike traditional unhealthy energy drinks, Wake Up Water contains only 25 calories, 5 grams of cane sugar, and no artificial ingredients. The company’s mission is to get Wake Up Water into as many hands as possible and help fuel healthy lifestyles for everyone. Dooley says that as the brand’s growth progresses, it will continuously work to build up the community around it.