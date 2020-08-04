Brew Dr.’s Limited Release Watermelon Joins Full-Time Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore.– In early 2020 Brew Dr. Kombucha launched a deliciously refreshing Limited Release flavor: Watermelon. It quickly became a fan favorite, and now Brew Dr. is pleased to announce that Watermelon is here to stay — joining the brand’s full-time lineup of 14 flavors. Consumers will now be able to enjoy this sip of sunshine year-round.

Delicate sencha green tea pairs with the natural sweetness of watermelon to create a quenching kombucha that tastes like summer in a bottle. “The flavor is like biting into a perfect slice of watermelon. Our goal was to be sure we captured that experience in liquid form, and the work paid off, with Watermelon being our most successful limited release to date,” says Matt Thomas, Founder of Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. strives to partner with local purveyors, and this approachable fruity flavor does just that: the watermelon ingredients (puree and essence) are sourced from growers in Eastern Oregon. Thomas commented, “Oregon is one of the country’s largest producers of watermelons and we’re excited to showcase the quality of Oregon-grown organic watermelon in our kombucha. I’m thrilled to see how consumers have reacted so positively to it, and now we get to continue to support local Oregon farming by making this a permanent addition to our core line of kombucha flavors.”

Watermelon is currently available across the US and Canada in 14 oz bottles, and will soon be sporting a refreshed label to mark its place as a permanent flavor.

Find it at a location near you by searching brewdrkombucha.com/buy-kombucha.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha is based in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 2008, the company is committed to making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. In addition to operating its kombucha brewery, Brew Dr. has five retail teahouse locations across Oregon.

Brew Dr.’s mission is to help people discover how good tea and kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a Certified B Corporation.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com/raw-organic-kombucha/watermelon/