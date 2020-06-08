Build Fast Formula Launches New DRINKHACK Supplement

DALLAS– DRINKHACK is the first product formulated to address acetaldehyde metabolism. Acetaldehyde is the most toxic byproduct of alcohol consumption. DRINKHACK was specifically designed to help support the body’s natural elimination process.

Contrary to popular belief, acetaldehyde (not dehydration or vitamin depletion) is the main reason you feel bad the next day after consuming alcohol. If other products you purchase doesn’t address acetaldehyde metabolism, they likely won’t work as advertised.

In a human double-blind clinical study, a key ingredient in DRINKHACK™ was given to a group of subjects weighing between 53-80kgs 1 hour before and 1 hour after ethanol (alcohol) consumption. Subjects were given .5g of ethanol per kg of body weight. Results show acetaldehyde concentrations were significantly reduced at 1, 2, and 3 hours post-ingestion compared to the control group.

At 1 hour, acetaldehyde levels were approximately 100% lower relative to the control group.

One DRINKHACK™ packet costs less than the average alcoholic beverage. Would you pay that small price to feel better the next day?

1 box contains: (8) individual packs

1 pack contains: 2 pills = 2 servings (1 pill before & 1 pill after)

1 pack = 1 person

DRINKHACK™ Supports Alcohol Metabolism and Acetaldehyde Elimination | Feel Better the Next Day | Drink Smart, Never Drink Without It

DRINKHACK™ is the ultimate acetaldehyde metabolizer. Why treat a “hang-around” when you can just avoid it?

DRINKHACK™ is formulated for health-conscious social drinkers who want to have fun and still be productive the following day.

DRINKHACK™ key ingredient is in this formula is back by a clinical human study that shows 100% reduction of acetaldehyde.

Directions

Just grab the “on-the-go” package and slide it into your pocket or purse. Take 1 pill within 60 minutes of your FIRST drink and 1 pill within 60 minutes after your LAST drink.

*If you forget to the take the first pill, don’t worry. Simply take both pills after your last drink or before you go to bed.

DRINKHACK™ we are so confident that you will enjoy the benefits of this product, we are offering 100% money back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For More Information

