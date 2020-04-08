Cascadia Capital Promotes Erik Einwalter to Managing Director in Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Practice

SEATTLE– Cascadia Capital, an investment bank serving middle market clients globally, announces the promotion of Erik Einwalter to Managing Director in the firm’s Food, Beverage & Agribusiness group, effective January 2020. As a Managing Director, Mr. Einwalter will continue to provide capital raising and M&A advice to business owners in the food, beverage and seafood sectors, with specific domain expertise in branded, contract manufacturing and private label products.

Mr. Einwalter joined Cascadia Capital in 2011 and has been involved in 35 transactions with over $2B in total value over the last nine years. He has been instrumental in shaping Cascadia’s industry expertise, having been one of the founding members of the Consumer team then deepening his focus on food and beverage. Mr. Einwalter has played an integral role in some of Cascadia’s most notable transactions including the sales of Lion Brewery, Carolina Beverage Group, and Tillamook Country Smoker, among others.

“Being an effective advisor in the food and beverage segment requires a unique skillset,” noted Michael Butler, Cascadia Capital Chairman & CEO. “To achieve premium results for a client, a banker must be able to adroitly position the client’s attributes as a key component of the end market it supports. Erik is tremendously skilled at this and provides his clients with superior advice and counsel.”

“During his tenure at Cascadia, Erik has had a meaningful influence on the success of the practice groups he has been a part of and client engagements he has touched,” said Bryan Jaffe, Managing Director. “I’ve very much enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with Erik on the building of our practice and am proud to now call him my partner.”

“I have been fortunate to be a part of Cascadia during a time when we have achieved four-fold growth as a firm, while deepening our industry expertise for our clients,” added Mr. Einwalter. “I am excited about the future of our Food, Beverage and Agribusiness team, which is positioned to provide clients thoughtful advice across each tier of the supply chain, and product subsector.”

