Caveman Coffee Co Announces Functional Sparkling Hibiscus Tea

LOS ANGELES— Specialty coffee company Caveman Coffee Co launches functional sparkling hibiscus cold brew tea, just in time for summer.

This refreshing, low calorie, sugar & caffeine free, herbal beverage is brewed cold with hibiscus flowers and lemongrass to deliver bold and natural flavor notes with a hint of sweet. Light carbonation adds to the refreshing, crisp mouth feel while beautiful pink foam accents the red hue, extracted from the dried hibiscus flowers in the cold brewing process.

“The thing about this beverage is that you are surprised with the flavor explosion at the first sip and then you instantly want more. It’s just so refreshing. I’ve started drinking it in the afternoon and it really helps me wind down my day,” said Lacie Mackey, CEO.

Hibiscus is a natural adaptogen and is high in antioxidants. Lemongrass is also high in antioxidants in addition to anti-inflammatory properties. Both hibiscus and lemongrass have been linked to helping with high blood pressure as well as stress relief.

“This is the BEST flavor-packed option when it’s too late in the day for caffeine!” said Joshua Brown, Operations Director.

This is the first product in a line of functional RTD tea offerings from Caveman Coffee Co, complementing its successful cold brew coffee offerings.

Caveman Coffee Co is a specialty coffee company with a mission of making healthy and nutritious products in the natural food space. Caveman Coffee Co was established in 2013 and now sells to customers all over the world, through their website, Amazon and specialty retailers. Caveman Coffee Co was founded by athletes Tait Fletcher, Keith Jardine and Lacie Mackey.

For More Information

cavemancoffeeco.com/collections/coffee-tea/products/hibiscus-cold-brew-tea