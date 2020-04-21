Coke Earnings: Q1 Revenue Tops Projections, But Virus Hits Volume

The Coca-Cola Company reported a 1% drop in net revenue for the first quarter of 2020, with further disruption due to the global coronavirus pandemic expected to continue depressing sales in the months ahead.

The Atlanta-based company saw net revenue fall to $8.6 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of around $8.3 billion.

However, the company warned that the impact of the government-mandated closure of restaurants, bars, movie theaters, concert venues and sporting events over the past month is just beginning to be felt. After initially sticking with its 2020 projections of 5% year-over-year revenue growth at the onset of the pandemic, the company stated in a regulatory filing last month that it no longer expects to hit its target.

The drop in away-from-home sales has seen global volume plunge approximately 25% since the beginning of April, with the company warning of a material impact on second quarter financial results.

“The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 is unknown at this time, as it will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery,” the company said in a statement.

The company noted that it believes the pressure on the business is temporary and that it “remains optimistic” that sequential improvements will arrive in Q3 and Q4, though full-year results still cannot be estimated.

In North America, pricing initiatives and growth in juice, dairy and plant-based beverages helped grow price/mix by 1%. Strong performance by BODYARMOR and smartwater helped push case volume up 3%. Operating income fell 34%. The company grew its value share of total non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages during the quarter.

Coke’s consolidated results saw declines in every category with the exception of water, enhanced water and sports drinks, which grew 2%. Despite performing well in North America, volume for juice, dairy and plant-based beverages was down 6%, as was tea and coffee. Operating income declined 2%.

The rolling impact of the coronavirus was reflected in the numbers: Coke’s global unit case volume, excluding China, was up 3% through the end of February, but ended up down 1% for the quarter.

In its report, Coke stated that it did not foresee material disruptions to finished goods production or distribution supply chains. The company is also increasing its investments in e-commerce for retailers and meal delivery services, which includes adopting package sizes suited for shipping and shifting consumer and trade promotions to digital.

“We sincerely thank those who have been working to keep all of us safe through the crisis, particularly those on the front lines in the healthcare community. I also want to recognize our system associates, who are ensuring we can continue to supply beverages around the world,” said Coca-Cola chairman and CEO James Quincey. “The resilience of our people, the equity of our brands and the strength of our bottling partners continue to be competitive advantages in the market,” he added.