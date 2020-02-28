CommCan Launches Massachusetts’ First Cannabis-Infused Soda

MILLIS, Mass. – CommCan – The Commonwealth Cannabis Company today launched SIP, the first cannabis-infused soda in Massachusetts.

The 100% all-natural soda is made with THC distillate, real cane sugar and fresh lemon juice. The vegan, gluten-free soda has no artificial flavors or preservatives. With 5 milligrams of THC distillate in each beverage, consumers can expect to feel the mild effect of the beverage within 10 to 30 minutes.

“We are so excited to introduce SIP Lemon Soda. It tastes great and is a perfect alternative to existing adult beverage options,” said Marc Rosenfeld, who co-owns CommCan with his siblings, Ellen and Jon. “SIP is light, crisp and refreshing and is handcrafted 100% here in Massachusetts. SIP’s low dose of THC provides a highly sessionable experience allowing customers to manage their cannabis high one sip at a time.”

SIP is now on sale in limited batches at CommCan’s adult-use retail store at 1525 Main Street (Route 109) in Millis.

About CommCan:

CommCan – The Commonwealth Cannabis Company is Massachusetts’ only self-financed, vertically integrated cannabis company that is family-owned and operated by lifelong Massachusetts’ residents. CommCan’s state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot cultivation facility built in 2017 is located in Medway, Massachusetts. CommCan operates a medical-only dispensary at 255 Turnpike Road (Route 9) in Southborough and a new co-located recreational and medical dispensary in Millis at 1525 Main Street (Route 109). CommCan has created more than 90 new local jobs in the communities where it operates. To learn more about CommCan, please visit www.CommCan.com

For More Information:

https://www.sip-bev.com/