Cure Hydration Announces Partnership with SheIS to Support Women’s Sports

NEW YORK— Cure Hydration, a wellness brand that sells organic hydration mix announced its new partnership today with SheIS, a non-proWfit that connects and mobilizes fans to grow women’s sports. Starting today, Cure will donate 1% of their sales to SheIS to use the power of sports to create a future of, by, and for strong women.

Lauren Picasso had the idea for Cure while training for a triathlon. “Sports have always had an incredibly positive impact on me. As an endurance athlete for over 20 years, I’ve found that achieving my fitness goals has translated to other aspects of my life, giving me the confidence to challenge myself personally and professionally.”

Founded in 2017 and launched to the public on May 1, 2018, SheIS was established with a vision to elevate women in sports. Co-Founder of SheIS, Caiti Donovan, explains that “we treat women’s sports as a business rather than a cause. Female athletes are worth watching not for charity but because there is true athleticism, entertainment value, and an opportunity to give young girls role models.”

Today only 4% of sports coverage features women. Donovan explains that “it’s up to us – fans, business leaders, and athletes alike – to show the world that yes, there is an appetite for women’s sports! If you say you are interested in supporting women in sports, then prove it.”

Outside of donations, Cure will support the SheIS evergreen call-to-action to watch and attend women’s sports. The campaign #WomenWorthWatching was launched as a 6-week campaign around the US Open in 2019 with a hero video that included footage from a variety of major moments in women’s sports and a voiceover from Billie Jean King. Based on the incredible success of the campaign, the decision was made to turn the campaign into an evergreen call-to-action for SheIS which Cure will now also promote.

About Cure Hydration

Cure Hydration is an organic electrolyte mix based on the standards for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) – each pack contains 4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks, but no added sugar or other junk. Made with organic coconut water and pink Himalayan salt, Cure gives you everything you need to recover from a tough workout, late night, or long flight. The company was founded by Lauren Picasso, an endurance athlete and marketing expert, who has worked for several high-growth startups including Rent the Runway and Jet.com. Cure’s investors include Litani Holdings, Emagen Entertainment, and Andy Roddick, among others. For more information about Cure, visit curehydration.com or follow @curehydration on social media.

About SheIS

SheIS was established with a vision to use the power of sports to create a future of, by, and for strong women. Its mission is to connect with and mobilize fans to grow women’s sports. This is achieved through driving attendance and viewership of women’s sports at all levels, connecting through storytelling to inspire fans to take action, and centralizing resources to create sustainable growth of women’s sports. The SheIS Collective includes leaders from every major sport and represents the first time in history that all of these sports leagues and organizations have stood together in support of one cause. To learn more, visit sheissport.com or follow the team on social media @teamsheis.

