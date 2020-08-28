Elements Launches Functional Canned Drinks

NEW YORK— Elements, a new brand of adaptogenic canned drinks informed by science and formulated for real life, will release on September 4th, 2020. Each of the colorful 11.5-ounce cans contains clinically effective levels of adaptogens, super plants that work with your body to naturally regulate stress levels and help you find your balance. The refreshing, non-carbonated beverages are an easy addition to a healthy daily routine with only 20-25 calories and 4 grams of sugar per can. Elements will launch with four functional and tasty flavors to support you through the highs and lows of each day; Vitality, Focus Calm, and Sleep are formulated with powerful doses of adaptogens for benefits you’ll feel, really.

“Adaptogens are really starting to gain popularity as people realize how effective they are,” says Elements Founder & CEO Steven Izen. “But in powder or tablet form, it’s tough to incorporate them into your daily routine. Elements makes it convenient and delicious to drink adaptogens daily.” The vibrant, tea-like flavor of each formula complements its function and desired mental state; Vitality is a zesty Ginger Orange, Focus is a bright Blueberry Lemon, Calm is a cozy Vanilla Apple Cider, and Sleep is a soothing Cherry Vanilla Almond. With fewer calories than an iced tea and no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, Elements drinks are a healthy choice and are non-alcoholic, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

To ensure drinkers feel the desired effects, Izen enlisted an Ethnobotanist and a Doctor of Psychonutrition to identify powerful adaptogens that have scientifically proven benefits in humans. The adaptogens in the blends, including rhodiola, schisandra, holy basil, and ashwagandha, have been used for thousands of years in ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. (Chin Med Journal, 2018) Modern science has confirmed their benefits through clinical research, showing adaptogens can improve cognitive performance and memory, enhance endurance, and boost energy, immunity, and resilience to stress. (Swedish Herbal Institute Research & Development, 2010). “You’ll feel the effect nearly immediately after drinking a can,” says Izen, “and the benefits of the adaptogens actually compound over time if you drink Elements consistently.” *

Izen has been using adaptogens for years and believes strongly in their ability to help the body resist stressors and restore balance. In creating Elements, Izen set out to deliver the next iteration of adaptogens in a functional beverage format. “We know balance is a journey, and sometimes, you need some help from science to find your center. Adaptogens are nature’s own ingredients for balancing stress but weren’t portable or palatable. I sought to develop a version that is easy to take on-the-go.”

Formulas:

Vitality (Ginger Orange) – to help you find energy when you feel tired and lethargic

Focus (Blueberry Lemon) – to help you find concentration when you feel distracted and dull

Calm (Vanilla Apple Cider) – to help you find ease when you feel occasional stress

Sleep (Cherry Vanilla Almond) – to help you relax the body and quiet the mind when you feel ready for bed

Elements will be available on www.elementsdrinks.com and in select partners nationwide including Wegman’s and Walgreens. The 11.5-ounce cans retail at $3.49 and a 12-pack box retails at $41.88. All purchases on elementsdrinks.com will receive free nation-wide shipping and the option for free same-day delivery in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. For the convenience of daily use, a subscription model is offered on the website with a 10% discount.

About Founder Steven Izen

Elements is the second venture for Steven Izen, Founder & CEO of Lokai, known for its balance bracelets containing water from Mt. Everest and mud from the Dead Sea. Seven years ago, Lokai started with a simple idea – to create a daily reminder to help people find balance through life’s highs and lows. Now, millions of Lokai wearers live the message of balance, and Lokai has donated over $8.5 million to nonprofit organizations. Steven also currently serves on the National Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2017 and was a finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 2016.

*These statements have not been evaluated by The Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

