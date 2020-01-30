Elevator Talk: Backyard Soda Company Keeps it Simple with CBD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and our YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Jonathan Schultz is the CEO of Backyard Soda Company, an early-stage Colorado-based soda brand focused on locally-sourced, simple ingredients. The company’s line of CBD-infused soda utilizes whole ingredients instead of adding natural flavors. On the ingredient panel you will find fresh juice, pure cane sugar, locally-sourced full-spectrum hemp CBD and water. Shultz recognizes that the millennial market is looking for an all-natural beverage that tastes great and can be a potential replacement to alcohol, and he believes his product can capitalize. The company just went through the Cannopy Boulder program, a cannabis-focused business accelerator, and is now in fundraising mode looking to get product on shelves. Going forward Backyard Soda Company is looking for a strategic partner that brings distribution and operations expertise, while also understands the beverage market.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>