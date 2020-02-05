Elevator Talk: Crunchy Hydration Aims to Ease Anxiety with Adaptogenic Sparkling Waters

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Megan Riggs is the founder and CEO of Crunchy Hydration, a company that aims to deliver ‘mindful hydration’ and uplift the consumer’s brain and soul through a line of sparkling herbal waters featuring adaptogens, nootropics and CBD. Riggs founded the company to help people with anxiety and hopes to create a lifestyle movement centered around mindfulness and wellness. The startup brand is available in approximately 40 retail locations and online. Crunchy Hydration is open to working with an investor that can help them implement their marketing plan.

