Elevator Talk: Dr. Scobii’s Water Kefir Features Unique Superfood Ingredients

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and our YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Kat Friis is the Founder and CMO of Dr. Scobii, an upstart water kefir company that aims to make gut health more accessible to everyday consumers. The company recognized white space in the market for a better tasting probiotic beverage that would appeal to people beyond kombucha drinkers. The brand differentiates with unique superfood ingredients like black currant and sea buckthorn that are popular in Europe but haven’t made it into the average U.S. consumer’s household yet. Dr. Scobii is open to working with a strategic partner that can help them take their manufacturing and distribution to the next level.

