Elevator Talk: The Plug Provides Alternative Hangover Remedy Made from Herbs

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Ray Kim is the co-founder and CEO of The Plug, a startup brand crafting hangover remedies from 13 herbs and flowers. The all natural recovery drink is inspired by similar products available in Korea and aims to serve Millennial and Gen Z professionals who want to enjoy drinking alcohol and socializing in the evening, while still being productive at work the next day. The Plug launched online in October of 2019 and plans to scale with the help of a seed round of funding. The company Is seeking investors that have industry expertise, guidance for marketing or access to new channels.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>