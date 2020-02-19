Elevator Talk: The Water Kefir People Seek to Reach Millennials with Culture and Quality Ingredients

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Jacinda Swan is the co-founder of The Water Kefir People, an early stage probiotic beverage brand focused on delivering the highest quality fermented beverages made with organic fruits, roots, teas and botanicals. The company aims to share its culture with active lifestyle millennials as it continues to expand along the West Coast. Swan is open to working with a strategic partner with experience in sales and marketing that can help them grow the brand and scale as they look to enter new regions.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>