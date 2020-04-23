Ethan’s Expands Distribution Into CVS Pharmacy and Walmart

BOULDER, Colo.— Building up their portfolio of retail partners, Ethan’s, the functional shot company, today announces the retail expansion of their functional shots into more than 1,000 CVS Pharmacy locations and 400 Walmart stores nationwide. Customers can find Ethan’s Turmeric Apple and Ginger Pineapple Daily Detox Shots in CVS Pharmacy stores after April 24 and their Coffee Fast Fuel and Pineapple Aloe Organic Energy Shots on shelves in select Walmart stores now. Each shot will retail for $2.99. Click here for Ethan’s store locator.

Since launching in 2017 with their line of ACV Daily Detox Shots, Ethan’s has expanded their product assortment to include MCT Fast Fuel, Immunity Booster Fire Shots and most recently, Organic Energy Shots. Following their initial launch in Whole Foods Market, Ethan’s distribution has grown to include retailers like Sprouts, Fred Meyer, Earth Fare, King Soopers, Winn Dixie, Publix, The Fresh Market and now CVS and Walmart, putting their total store count at more than 3,000.

Starting April 24, customers can find Ethan’s Turmeric Apple and Pineapple Ginger Daily Detox Shots stacked on beverage cooler doors in over 1,000 CVS store locations across the U.S. “It’s exciting to see a major drug store retailer meaningfully embracing better-for-you products by adding our shots to their beverage set,” said Ethan Hirshberg, CEO and founder, Ethan’s. “We’re thrilled that Ethan’s has the opportunity to be a part of CVS Pharmacy’s broader focus on health and wellness.”

Part of Walmart’s efforts to incorporate more premium drinks into their beverage set, Ethan’s has officially launched in 400 of the retailer’s doors. The brand’s Coffee Fast Fuel and Pineapple Aloe Organic Energy Shots can be found in the shelf stable functional beverage assortment.

With these new distribution channels Ethan’s hopes to continue growing the functional shot market by educating consumers on their benefits and making their premium organic shots accessible to more consumers than ever before.

For more information on Ethan’s visit: ethans.com.

About Ethan’s

Ethan’s is a functional shot company focused on creating easy, on-the-go health solutions for a wide range of people and lifestyles. Our products are one small, positive addition to your days. They’re safe: our shots use glass packaging to avoid chemical leaching that typically occurs in plastic products. They’re organic: all of our ingredients are produced by USDA-certified organic farms. They’re optimal: each shot contains the functional dose of the primary ingredient. They’re delicious. And they’re made for you.

For More Information

ethans.com