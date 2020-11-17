Field Narrows to Six Brands After New Beverage Showdown 20 Semi-Finals; Replay the Pitches

Six brands advanced from today’s semi-final round to face off for the grand prize later this week in the 20th and second-ever virtual edition of BevNET’s business pitch competition New Beverage Showdown, which was sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company’s Venturing and Emerging Brands (VEB) unit.

The group competing in Thursday’s final round will include mushroom-based shot maker ShroomShot, functional coffee brand Taika, ginger tonic line Ginsation, sparkling botanical infusion Kite and Kaylee’s Culture, creator of a sparkling probiotic drink for kids. Zero-calorie botanical sparkling water brand Aura Bora was selected to go through by audience vote.

The final of New Beverage Showdown 20 will be broadcasted free this Thursday, November 19 at 3:30 PM EST.

The participating brands each stepped up to give a two-minute pitch to the panel of judges: Mike Schneider, CMO of BevNET; Matt Huges, VP of Emerging Brands Incubation & Commercialization at Coca-Cola VEB; Richard Medina, co-founder and CEO of LA Distribution Company; and Jody Levy, co-founder of WTRMLN WTR.

The full lineup of 12 participating brands reflected a range of categories, formats and product types, including natural energy shot brand Go Big, Vietnamese coffee specialists OmniBev, hemp-infused mocktail maker Sweet Crude, sweet balsamic vinegar seltzer Tarta, alcoholic-free cocktail line Kul Mocks and Rvitta Energy Tea, a brand of tea-based clean energy drinks.

Thursday’s winner will join a select group of past champions, including Health-Ade, RISE Beverage Co., Cann, Moment, HopTea and MALK.

Set a reminder to watch the New Beverage Showdown 20 finals >>

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. Questions about the New Beverage Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.