Flow Alkaline Spring Water Available at SoulCycle’s Upcoming “Soul Outside” Classes in The Hamptons

Long Island, New York – Earlier this year, Flow Alkaline Spring Water became the exclusive water brand of SoulCycle, the iconic fitness movement renowned for its intense, inspiring and community-building cycling workout classes. This weekend marks that first activation for the new brand partnership, with “Soul Outside” in The Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

“Soul Outside” will feature SoulCycle’s 45-minute signature cycling classes, at outdoor locations in Water Mill and at The Barn.

The fitness series begins on Friday, July 10, 2020 and the first outdoor classes will run on the following weekend dates:

Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12

Friday, July 17 – Sunday, July 19

Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26

Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2

Classes will be held outside on each day, under a tent, and riders will use headphones (provided by SoulCycle) to ensure strong sound quality and class instruction while outside.

Classes are priced at $50.00 (including shoes and 750ml Flow Alkaline Spring water), and packages can be purchased online at soul-cycle.com, through the SoulCycle app, or in studio.

Classes for the upcoming week will be available for booking on each Monday at noon.

The safety of the attendees and their communities remain the top priority for SoulCycle. Riders, staff, and instructors will be kept safer through heightened cleaning processes, social distancing practices, and face coverings. More information on the SoulCycle safety standards can be found on SoulCycle’s website.

More information about Flow Alkaline Spring Water is available at flowhydration.com.

For More Information:

https://flowhydration.com/