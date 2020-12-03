Fresca Returns to Shelves with New Packaging

Fresca Original Citrus Sparkling Soda Water is now available at your local grocery store in a new, 500mL six pack. New bottles will be available in select states throughout the country.

The one-of-a-kind sparkling soda water has been a fan favorite for years with unique undertones of citrus, uplifting carbonation, and a refreshing grapefruit flavor – all with zero calories. Boasting zero-calorie and zero-sugar per 16.9 oz. bottle, Fresca Original Citrus Sparkling Soda Water provides a refreshingly crisp alternative to water and is the ultimate guilt-free sparkling soda water to mix with your favorite alcoholic beverage for cocktails.

Visit https://www.fresca.com/product-locator/ to learn more about availability in your area, and share your refreshing Fresca moments and recipes with us on Instagram and Facebook.