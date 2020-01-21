GT’s Living Foods Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Launch of Sacred Life

LOS ANGELES– GT’s Living Foods, the most loved and #1 selling Kombucha brand in the U.S., enters the new year in celebration of its 25th anniversary and its continued mission to share the gift of Kombucha with the world. In honor of the brand’s history and the ancient tradition of Kombucha that dates back to 221 B.C. GT’s Living Foods will introduce Sacred Life, a special and limited-edition Kombucha that will only be available during GT’s Living Foods 25th anniversary year.

Founder and CEO, GT Dave pioneered the Kombucha category in 1995 bringing the traditional Eastern drink to the U.S. market. The journey began when GT and his family were gifted a Kombucha SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) and experienced first-hand the positive impact Kombucha had on his mother’s battle with breast cancer at the time. What started out of his home kitchen is now the largest producer of Kombucha in the world, leading what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar category by 2025.

“I began bottling traditionally handcrafted Kombucha 25 years ago with a mission to bring authentic fermented food to Western World,” said GT. “I feel blessed and humbled that in many ways Kombucha chose me as its steward which has allowed me to share a global message that living foods and all forms of life are sacred. I look forward to amplifying this message with even more people around the world for years to come.”

GT continues, “With the new Sacred Life Kombucha, we’re displaying it in a limited-edition Sacred Geometry-inspired embossed glass bottle that showcases the ‘Flower of Life.’ The ‘Flower of Life’ is an extension of our Lotus Flower (seen on all our packaging) which has been a symbol of our brand for over two decades.”

The limited-edition Sacred Life Kombucha infuses fresh pressed ginger, young coconut water, and alkaline-rich blue spirulina that naturally gives the liquid a vibrant blue color rarely seen in natural food products. The blue hue comes from the antioxidant-rich qualities of spirulina and is symbolic of the life that flourishes around the Planet and its precious oceans. Sacred Life is traditionally handcrafted, raw, never processed or pasteurized, and benefits natural systems of the body through healthful microbes as well as USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Sacred Life will be available at specialty, natural and conventional grocers nationwide. To find a store near you, please visit gtslivingfoods.com/find-a-store/.

For more information on GT’s Living Foods and its diverse product portfolio, please visit gtslivingfoods.com.

About GT’s Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the ultimate healer.

Since 1995, GT’s Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT’s Living Foods’ driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit gtslivingfoods.com.