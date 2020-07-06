Harbor Hemp Company Launches Non-Alcoholic CBD Infused Seltzer

COVENTRY, Conn.— Glen and David Boggini of Harbor Hemp Company today announced the addition of Calm Seas Seltzer to their burgeoning line of CBD products. The non-alcoholic black cherry seltzer contains 26mg per 16 ounce can and retails for $16 per four pack.

The Calm Seas CBD-infused seltzer was developed in Harbor Hemp Company’s Connecticut headquarters, which is one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturing facilities with Current Good Manufacturing (cGMP) certification. It’s made with a proprietary water-soluble CBD nanoemulsion, leveraging 80 years of family business experience to yield the highest quality non-alcoholic seltzer on the market.

“Our customers have been requesting a non-alcoholic CBD-infused seltzer and we were ready to answer that call with a great tasting beverage with 26 mg of CBD per can.” said Glen, co-owner of Harbor Hemp Company. His brother David added, “Leveraging our experiences with beverages, our grandfather taught us to always source the best ingredients and that’s why we only use hemp that is US grown, non-GMO and pesticide free”

Harbor Hemp Company created the seltzer after shifting focus during the pandemic to manufacture hand sanitizer that was initially donated to local first responders. Now, the 80% alcohol sanitizer is available for purchase online and at select retail locations for consumers and businesses.

Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is one of over a hundred naturally occurring cannabinoids found in industrial hemp plants. It is legal, non-intoxicating and interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system. When you use CBD, it interacts with the receptors found in your endocannabinoid system and may help promote homeostasis along with general health and wellness.

The Harbor Hemp Company line of products features: Full Spectrum CBD Oil in 1000mg and 500mg strengths; Full Spectrum Soft Gels; Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil; Zero THC Pain Cream; Zero THC Water Soluble Drops; Zero THC CBD Infused Massage Oil; and Zero THC dog treats. Prices range from $16.00 to $180.00 and can be purchased onHarborHempCompany.com. Harbor Hemp’s Connecticut CBD products are also available at select wellness stores, specialty retailers and golf pro shops across New England. See list of retailershere.

About Harbor Hemp Company

When it comes to personal health and wellness, Harbor Hemp Company believes that you have the right toNavigate Your Own Course. Harbor Hemp’s mission is to be a beacon of trust in a sea of CBD confusion. Since 1936, their family has been sourcing oils and plant extracts to develop world renowned beverage flavor concentrates and emulsions. Harbor Hemp Company is leveraging generations of industry knowledge and expertise to create the highest quality and safest hemp-derived CBD products on the market.They are a family-run wellness brand specializing in small-batch natural hemp products known as one of Connecticut’sfirst licensed CBD manufacturers with the notable and hard to achieve status of Current Good Manufacturing (cGMP) certification[SA3] . Each CBD product batch, before coming to market, is independently tested for quality and purity.