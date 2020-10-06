Hella Cocktail Co. Expands Bitters & Soda Line with Three Unique Flavors

NEW YORK– Hella Cocktail Co., a craft manufacturer of premium non-alcoholic mixers and bitters, is proud to announce the expansion of its Bitters & Soda line with the addition of three new flavors: Grapefruit, Lemon Lime and Ginger Turmeric.

Hella Bitters & Soda is a non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif that gets its smart, refreshing flavor from a gentian tincture made in the South of France. The product line caters to the sober-curious consumer that is looking to eliminate alcohol, without compromising adventure or experience, and taps into the trend of low to no-alcohol drinking. The drink can also be mixed with light wine and spirits for a delicious cocktail.

Joining the original two flavors that began the Hella Bitters & Soda family – Dry Aromatic and Spritz Aromatic – the three new offerings are also available in a unique, ready-to-drink format, and are made with Hella’s very own proprietary bitters. Bitters are a flavor extract made by infusing bitter roots, bark, spices, fruit, and botanicals. They have a long and rich history of effective and long-trusted aid to stimulate and facilitate healthy digestion. Hella’s Bitters & Soda inspiration comes from the bitter root of Gentiana Lutea, a flowering European plant remarkable for the intense bitterness of its root.

“We are thrilled to grow our Bitters & Soda line with the exciting new additions of Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Turmeric,” said Tobin Ludwig, Co-founder and COO of Hella Cocktail Co. “When we first created Hella Bitters & Soda, we saw a unique opportunity to take the classic, booze-free cocktail staple and make it more accessible for consumers – especially for those taking part in the sober curious movement. With our first two variants being a huge success, we’re excited to introduce these unique spins on our original recipe, just in time for Sober October.”

The three all-natural flavors are all zero-sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and never made from concentrate, with each having their own, distinct taste:

Bitters & Soda Grapefruit: Grapefruit contains notes of ripe grapefruit, allspice, and bitter root.

Bitters & Soda Lemon Lime: Lemon Lime contains notes of bright citrus peel, allspice, and bitter root.

Bitters & Soda Ginger Turmeric: Ginger Turmeric is boldly flavored with notes of ginger root, turmeric, and orange peel. This variant combines the herbal benefits of ginger and turmeric with the settling and bracingly bitter taste of Hella’s Zero-Sugar Bitters & Soda.

All varieties can be enjoyed on their own or paired with spirits, and are meant as a sippable celebration with family or friends before or during a meal. The three new flavors are available for purchase on the Hella Cocktail Co. website. They will also be conveniently available on Amazon for $29.99 for a 12-Pack and $9.99 for a 4-pack in the coming weeks. Hella Bitters & Soda and the rest of Hella’s non-alcoholic premium cocktail bitters and mixers line can be found in retailers like Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Heinen’s, Total Wine & More, and BevMo, among other premium retailers.