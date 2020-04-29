Joyride Coffee Launches Direct-To-Consumer Platform

NEW YORK— As an increasing number of Americans work from home – a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic – Joyride Coffee, America’s leader in office coffee innovation, has launched a direct-to-consumer platform that offers home deliveries of Joyride’s highly sought-after portfolio of products.

With thisprogram, anyone in the contiguous U.S states can now enjoy preferred pricing and a wide selection of freshly-roasted coffees from third-wave coffee roasters, such as Stumptown, Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia, George Howell, Counter Culture and more.

Perhaps even more exciting, Joyride’s highly in-demand cold brew coffee is also available through the platform, to the delight of coffee lovers everywhere. Now, anyone seeking a perfect cup can choose from simply ordering coffee as needed or setting up a recurring monthly subscription to ensure their supply never runs out.

“This is a game-changer for anyone working from home,” said Adam Belanich, CEO and Co-founder of Joyride Coffee. “Access to cafe-quality, freshly roasted coffees has always been a challenge for offices, and we’ve built our business from the ground up to make that possible. Great coffee can now be your everyday experience, from the comfort of your home.”

“Innovation is in our DNA, and that will simply never stop,” Belanich said. “The response to our cold brew coffee over the past 9 years has been incredible, and we’ve received countless requests over the years to make it available for homes. At long last, I’m proud to announce that on April 29, we will be shipping the very first orders of Joyride Original Cold Brew for home delivery.”

About Joyride Coffee

Joyride’s mission is to create a healthier and more sustainable world. As America’s leader in non-alcoholic craft beverages on draft, Joyride provides offices, cafes, restaurants, universities and foodservice locations with the country’s highest quality beverages. Joyride is the only cold brew distributor in the country to operate bi-coastal, state-of-the-art, SQF level 2 breweries to produce and supply local cold brew coffee and tea kegs to customers, with integrated cold channel distribution capabilities.

Founded in 2011 by three brothers, David, Adam and Noah Belanich, Joyride is a pioneer in office coffee and the broader beverage world. Joyride’s Craft on Draft? program is now the status quo in some of the country’s leading offices, including Google, JPMorgan, Gap, Slack, Twitch and more. In 2018, Joyride became the first beverage distributor to eliminate the use of single serve bottles from its portfolio, replacing them with stainless steel kegs. Since its inception Joyride has saved over 27 million bottles and cans from entering landfills.

For more, please visit Joyride’s website, shop.drinkjoyride.com, joyridecoffeedistributors.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.