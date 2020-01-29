Kombucha Brewers International Announces First World Kombucha Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Kombucha Brewers International (KBI), the leading trade organization committed to promoting and protecting commercial Kombucha brewers around the world, has declared Feb. 21, 2020 as the inaugural World Kombucha Day. Kombucha originated more than 2,000 years ago and is now one of the most beloved wellness beverages in the world. World Kombucha Day was established to serve as an international celebration of love and affinity for the ancient fermented brew by both brewers and consumers worldwide.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar. During the course of the week-long fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to render a naturally carbonated beverage with a slightly sweet-tart flavor, full of healthy components like B vitamins, organic acids and antioxidants. With less than one third of the sugar commonly found in soft drinks and numerous healthful properties, health conscious consumers around the world are turning to Kombucha to satisfy their thirst.

Today’s thriving Kombucha industry is showing no signs of slowing down. The Kombucha category has been on an upward trajectory since 2014; it’s grown 30 percent in the natural channel and 50-75 percent in the conventional channel year over year. Kombucha is the fastest growing functional beverage category and is poised to hit $3.5 billion by 2025 with more than 1700 commercial brewers worldwide.

“As Kombucha grows in popularity and becomes mainstream, we wanted to create a way for brewers to connect with consumers and celebrate a shared love of the tonic across the world while honoring its heritage,” said Hannah Crum, founder and president of KBI. “Kombucha is an ancient Chinese fermented elixir that has been consumed for more than 2,000 years, dating back as early as 221 B.C.; it is said that Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang directed his alchemists to develop a longevity elixir to keep him young and healthy, and they developed a special concoction of Kombucha, the ‘elixir of life’. Now, we want to celebrate its ancient origin by creating a modern day of observance on ‘221’ – Feb. 21 for all Kombucha brewers and fans worldwide.”

In observance of World Kombucha Day, Kombucha brands, brewers and retailers around the world will participate in events including retailer happy hours and will be offering coupons and discounts to consumers.

Kombucha Brewers International is a union of more than 350 commercial Kombucha brewers from all over the globe who are passionate about protecting the industry so that generations to come will also enjoy the pure, refreshing taste of Kombucha. Crum has been fervently stewarding the industry since KBI’s founding in 2014 through several groundbreaking initiatives including spearheading the KOMBUCHA Act, legislation to create tax relief for Kombucha manufacturers. Additionally, Crum, along with husband and KBI co-founder Alex LaGory, established KombuchaKon, the first and only industry conference for Kombucha producers around the world. In order to create a unified voice across the industry, Crum has also been working towards creating new global standards of identity, which have already been adopted by Brazil.

For more information on World Kombucha Day or participating brewers and promotions, visit www.WorldKombuchaDay.com. To learn more about Kombucha Brewers International and the efforts of the organization, visit www.KombuchaBrewers.org.

About Kombucha Brewers International

Kombucha Brewers International (KBI) is a non-profit trade association that represents the commercial Kombucha category globally. KBI strives to promote, protect and enhance the overall well-being of the industry by creating an open line of communication between brewers, consumers and regulators while advancing the industry through advocacy, education, research, and modern legislation. To learn more, visit www.kombuchabrewers.org.

For More Information:

https://kombuchabrewers.org/

https://worldkombuchaday.com/