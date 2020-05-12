LOUD Energy Drink to Launch at Nutrishop Stores Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev.– NUTRISHOP, a national retail nutrition, wellness, and supplement franchise, has announced the debut of LOUD energy drink by Stance Supplements at NUTRISHOP stores nationwide and online at NutrishopUSA.com.

LOUD is not like other sugar-laden, crash-inducing “energy” drinks on the market. LOUD cranks up the volume on flavor and formula while boasting zero sugar and promoting extreme energy, thermogenesis, and more. It packs a punch with a whopping 320mg of caffeine along with a unique mix of energy-friendly B vitamins, Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), L-Carnitine, Co-Enzyme Q10, and nootropics.

“I felt the energy from LOUD right away – more than any other energy drink,” said Kyle Spicer, a NUTRISHOP franchisee who owns two stores in Tennessee (Franklin and The Gulch Nashville) and is a self-professed energy drink junkie. “It was good, clean, smooth energy with no crash. I shared some with a couple of guys in my store, and they came back later wanting to buy a case.”

Launching in two refreshing flavors – Blue Razz Candy and Tropical Sunrise – LOUD aims to give consumers that intense boost of energy they crave, when they need it most. Whether it’s first thing in the morning, before a workout session or yet another Zoom conference call – or any time they want to turn up the volume on the task at hand, LOUD™ will take center stage and help them power through.

“You haven’t tried a drink like LOUD,” said Madison Avedikian, a NUTRISHOP franchisee in Brea, Calif., adding that she can’t wait to share this product with her customers. “The energy, intensity, and taste are incredible! I would recommend this to anyone who needs to turn it up a notch or two!”

To crank up the volume even more, NUTRISHOP has created #drinkLOUD playlists on Spotify to share with anyone who loves great music and isn’t afraid to belt out those tunes loud and proud. From #drinkLOUD Hip Hop to #drinkLOUD Rock/Metal and even #drinkLOUD EDM, there are some thumping beats for everyone.

For those who are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest energy-boosting beverage, LOUD™ hits definitely hits the spot. LOUD™ is available exclusively at NUTRISHOP stores nationwide (NutrishopUSA.com/find-nutrishop) and online at NutrishopUSA.com.

About Stance Supplements

Stance Supplements was founded in 2014 to fill a void in the sports nutrition industry. With so many unscrupulous companies making bold – and often false – claims without reliable human studies backing them up, the founders of Stance Supplements decided it was time for a change. It was time to make their STANCE on quality and efficacy known! Some of the brand’s most popular products include Power ATP, BCAA Complex, Merk, and LipoTropic™ For more information, visit stancesupplements.com.

About NUTRISHOP

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. Learn more at nutrishopusa.com.