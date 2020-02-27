Lumen Hemp Juice Launches USDA Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Juice for Food Service

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– Lumen Hemp Juice of Santa Monica, California has successfully launched the world’s first USDA organic cold-pressed hemp juice offering for food service.

Currently distributing on the West Coast, Lumen has crafted this novel food service ingredient using their patent-pended process to ensure the highest quality of functional hemp juice.

They will be debuting their new food service hemp juice at their Expo West booth, M208, as well as sharing information about their regenerative organic production practices.

Lumen’s innovation pipeline includes having carbon-negative verified hemp juice for food service.

About Lumen

Lumen was founded in 2017 and successfully launched their retail line of wellness shots with cold-pressed hemp juice through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in January of 2019.

For More Information

www.drinklumen.com