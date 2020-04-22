Mood33 Announces Nationwide Online Distribution For Hemp-Infused Herbal Teas 

NEW YORK– mood33, the premier innovator of hemp-based beverages, has announced the availability of its hemp-infused herbal teas to consumers nationwide. All six of mood33’s bliss-inducing flavors, previously sold through brick and mortar stores throughout the East Coast, are now also available through its online store. mood33’s herbal teas are infused with organic, U.S.-grown, full-spectrum hemp extract, premium botanicals and real fruit juices to bring consumers the beneficial superpowers of the hemp plant in an enjoyable offering of delicious herbal iced teas.

Available in six delicious mood-specific flavors, each bottle of mood33 contains 33mg of full-spectrum hemp and a unique blend of herbs and botanicals designed to work synergistically to deliver different mood-based “states.” mood33’s fast-absorbing, nano-emulsion technology allows consumers to quickly experience Joy, Peace, Calm, Energy, Passion or Wellbeing. mood33 utilizes proprietary CBD microencapsulation to ensure its hemp extracts achieve water solubility and increased bioavailability. In addition to being vegan and non-GMO, mood33’s line of hemp teas is non-intoxicating, 70 calories or less, and free of preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colors. The convenient and eco-friendly resealable aluminum bottle allows consumers to drink whatever amount they prefer and chill the rest for later.

“After our tremendously successful launch in New York back in November, we are thrilled to expand mood33’s availability to all 50 states,” said Co-founder Eric Schnell. “Our herbal teas have been well-received by consumers in areas where they’re sold. Instead of asking our customers to wait for us to come to them, we’re taking advantage of e-commerce and going directly to them.”

Consumers across the country can order mood33’s Hemp-Infused Herbal Teas in 6 or 12 pack cases directly from their website: www.mood33.com

The complete lineup includes:

Calm – Lavender & Chamomile

Joy – Peach & Yerba Mate

Energy – Raspberry Lemon, Guayusa and Green Tea

Peace – Watermelon, Mint & Basil

Wellbeing – Blueberries, Reishi Shrooms & Hops

Passion – Passionfruit, Hibiscus & Lime

About mood33

mood33 is a premium, award-winning beverage brand inspired by ancient herbal remedies, Ayurvedic principles and traditional Chinese herbal medicine. mood33 beverages were created to celebrate the mood-based benefits of the hemp plant. Each bottle is infused with synergistic herbs, botanicals and a full spectrum of non-intoxicating hemp cannabinoids known to provide targeted benefits for wellness-seeking consumers. The company is co-founded by veteran beverage and marketing executives, Eric Schnell and Steven Kessler, who created Steaz, the first USDA Organic Certified sparkling tea brand that exited to a strategic buyer in 2016. mood33 received a 2018 Beverage Digest Award and recently won the 2019 ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award.