New Low-Dose Cannabis Beverage Launches from Calexo

LOS ANGELES– New brand Calexo launches its first line of sparkling cannabis-infused beverages as refreshing alcohol alternatives that lightly lift without sending people to the moon. Made with all-natural juices, botanicals, and nano-emulsified THC (10mg per 22 oz. bottle), Calexo beverages are designed for sharing, and precisely dosed for an easy-to-control, uplifting experience. Available in two flavors, Citrus Rose and Cucumber Citrón, Calexo is now available via delivery throughout Los Angeles from Sweet Flower Melrose or Sweet Flower Arts District dispensaries. Product availability will soon expand statewide in California, and starting fall of 2020 BevCanna will be the exclusive manufacturing partner for Calexo in Canada.

“The first thing people will notice about Calexo is the unique flavor profile, and that’s because it’s not modeled after a pre-existing drink,” says Brandon Andrew, Founder and CEO of Calexo. “We use all-natural juices and botanicals that complement rather than mask the nano-emulsified cannabis, resulting in an elegant, social drink that delights your taste buds and brings a smile to your mind.”

With 10mg of THC per 22 oz. bottle, Calexo beverages are meant for sharing, sipping and savoring with a rapid onset of 15-minutes and an offset of one hour. Carefully-selected cannabis oil is nano-emulsified to create tiny THC droplets that mix uniformly throughout each bottle of Calexo. These microscopic particles are absorbed quickly under the tongue and when swallowed so that the pleasant cannabinoid effects are quickly felt. Unlike edibles, Calexo provides a much more immediate sense of relaxation in response to the THC.

Although Calexo cannot legally use the “O” word in cannabis, the brand is committed to always using carefully-selected, premium ingredients with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors, ever. Each bottle of Calexo contains all-natural juices, botanicals, sparkling water and nano-emulsified THC. The brand works with responsible partners, and takes an ethical, low-impact approach to production.

Calexo is now available via delivery throughout Los Angeles from Sweet Flower Melrose and Sweet Flower Arts District dispensaries. Product availability will soon expand statewide in California, and starting fall of 2020 BevCanna will be the exclusive manufacturing partner for Calexo in Canada. The suggested retail price for Calexo is $20 + tax per bottle.

calexo.co/