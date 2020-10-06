New Premium Italian Plant-Based Milk Line Launches in U.S.

The world of plant-based beverages just got a lot more buonissimo and even cleaner tasting. Koita Foods is excited to announce the roll out of its premium, Italian, plant-based milk line to grocery retailers across the U.S.

One sip of any one of Koita’s six plant-based beverages instantly makes clear what sets these milks apart from others: the 100% pure, clean taste. That’s because these creamy, shelf-stable milks are grown, produced and packed in Italy. The milks are made with ingredients grown in the Italian Alps, which boasts one of the purest soils in the world. It’s that nutrient-rich soil that leads to Koita’s incredibly delicious set of plant-based milks.

Koita was founded by American expat Mustafa Koita, a dynamic and fearless entrepreneur who took on the largest European beverage companies and disrupted the Middle East and Asia in such a noticeable way that it caught Harvard Business School’s attention – and led them to write a case study about its impressive growth and Mustafa’s unique entrepreneurial story.

A father of three, Mustafa Koita began on a mission to bring superior healthy products to families across the Middle East. His journey led him to Italy near Mt. Vesuvius, where the weathered and ash-infused soils yield even more than the amazing pasta, wine and cheese for which Italy is famous. In 2013, he started the company out of Dubai, UAE, and, seven years later as the U.S. launch kicks off, Koita products are now on the shelf in 10 countries worldwide.

“Koita’s U.S. launch is really a dream come true for me. After successfully growing my company abroad, I am beyond excited to bring our plant-based milks back home to the U.S.,” said Koita Foods’ Founder Mustafa Koita, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Chicago. “I bet you’re thinking … why the U.S.? There are loads of competitors and plant-based milks are everywhere. You aren’t wrong and that’s what I thought, too – at first. But it turns out people truly love the taste of our Italian-grown milks.”

Koita plant-based milks are available in six mouthwatering flavors: Organic Almond, Oat, Soy, Soy for Coffee, Rice and Organic Coconut.

The main ingredients are ethically sourced in Italy, with the exception of the coconuts, which come from Thailand. All flavors are non-dairy, vegan, non-GMO and free of nasty additives. Koita’s milks are produced in Italian factories that follow strict cleanliness guidelines.

Nearly all of the products are shelf stable for 12 months at room temperature – the Organic Coconut for 10 months – because they are steam-treated using an innovative process that retains taste and extends shelf-life. Koita is sustainable, with TetraPak packaging that is recyclable and shipments that arrive by sea to ensure a lower carbon footprint.

Koita products are available abroad on Emirates Airlines, at Four Seasons Hotels, and at Barry’s BootCamp locations in Dubai, among many other locations, as well as on the shelves at 7-11, Carrefour and Waitrose. Koita milks are also served on several U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

The full line of Koita plant-based milks is now available online at amazon.com, with the Organic Almond and Soy flavors each currently ranked as the #1 new release in those categories. Koita Foods has launched distribution in the Northeast with Chex Finer Foods and will be available at premium retailers this fall.

About Koita Foods

Koita Foods is a family-run, minority-owned, international business inspired by a genuine desire to help families eat healthier. Founded in Dubai in 2013, the company sells organic, lactose-free and dairy-free milks at 1000+ retailers across 10 emerging markets spanning the Middle East and Asia. Now available in the U.S., Koita’s line of premium, Italian plant-based milks is non-GMO, shelf stable and uniquely clean tasting.

For More Information:

