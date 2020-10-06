NOCCO BCAA Beverage Brand Announces Partnership With Classic Distributing and Beverage Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – the leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage brand – has partnered with Classic Distributing and Beverage Group Inc. to expand their Southern California footprint due to swelling consumer demand. With Classic Distributing, NOCCO’s flavors will become more widely available to regional consumers as a part of their continued growth plans set to build out into 2021.

“NOCCO has developed strong momentum with the fitness community in Southern California and as consumers refocus on their health, this partnership will ensure NOCCO is available in their local stores,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA.

NOCCO has been met with great success in premium grocers such as Gelsons and Bristol Farms. The brand’s expansion has also extended nationally, having recently partnered with Gotham Brands in New York.

Classic Distributing provides a broad selection of domestic and imported brands, craft beers and specialty drinks, servicing Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Kern County. Classic Distributing’s deep-rooted community knowledge and key relationships will position NOCCO to capatlize on critical suppliers and retailers for further growth.

NOCCO has achieved many consumer and distribution wins this year, having recently launched their sixth flavor in the US – Caribbean caffeine-free – in response to popular demand for caffeine-free options. Known for their premium taste and functional ingredients, each NOCCO beverage contains 50 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin and niacin with 3,000mg-5,000mg of BCAAs per can. Every beverage is sugar-free, vegan with a no carb formula.

NOCCO is currently available for purchase on bodybuilding.com, Amazon and at retailers across the country, including select gym and fitness centers. To learn more, visit https://nocco.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), green tea extract and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, carbonated and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in six great tasting flavors. Caribbean, Peach, Tropical and Miami with caffeine and the caffeine-free flavors Apple and Caribbean.

