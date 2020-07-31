O2 Announces Distribution Growth and Partnership with Presence Marketing

COLUMBUS, Ohio– O2, maker of a revolutionary line of oxygenated post-workout recovery beverages, has announced significant new distribution gains, expanding to 15,000 points of distribution with leading grocery retailers Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Publix in addition to a partnership with Presence Marketing as an OmniPresence brand.

O2’s Kroger footprint has doubled to ten key Kroger districts in sixteen states, including new distribution in Illinois, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina and Texas, placing the brand in approximately 1,000 Kroger stores. O2 has also launched chain-wide with leading natural grocery retailer Sprouts Farmers Market, available in both the grocery and Grab & Go sets. Sprouts currently has over 360 stores located across 26 states, including 126 in California and 47 in Texas. Finally, as of May, O2 is now available at over 1,000 Publix stores spanning Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“This exciting expansion with three of the best retailers in America further demonstrates O2’s ability to perform well in grocery stores across the country. We’re incredibly honored to be able to expand with our trusted partners at Kroger and build strong new partnerships with Sprouts Farmers Market and Publix,” said Dave Colina, CEO and founder of O2.

To support the accelerated growth of their grocery business, O2 also announced its new partnership with Presence Marketing, the nation’s largest independent and natural food broker.

“As we’ve grown, we’ve been intentional about our growth at grocery, often prioritizing consumer fit over distribution growth. Once we decided to accelerate our grocery business, we knew Presence would be an ideal partner given their reputation and history of success. We’re excited about our partnership and its ability to bring our mission to life at retail,” said Colina.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with O2 and proud to be an investor through OmniPresence,” said Tracy Miedema, Vice President of Innovation & Brand Development at Presence. “The products are delicious, super hydrating, and we love the unique functional benefits.”

About O2

Now more than ever, people are working out like elite athletes without taking the time to recover like the pros. O2 makes recovery more accessible, enjoyable, and convenient to help solve that problem. Developed by a physician and a CrossFit® trainer, O2 is a non-carbonated, keto-friendly recovery drink blending oxygenated water with electrolytes to help athletes accelerate their recovery without compromising their health. Spend less time recuperating and more time accomplishing. Check out drinko2.com for more info and follow @drinko2recovery on Instagram