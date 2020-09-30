Office Hours: Join our Live Audience with Project Potluck Oct. 2

We’re adding an in-studio interactive audience for BevNET and NOSH’s signature learning and strategy show, Office Hours, which will tape on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, so come join us as we speak with the people behind Project Potluck, a new group focused on building opportunities for diverse members of the entrepreneurial community.

We’re looking for a group of 10-20 interested viewers who want to spend an hour with Project Potluck founder Ibrahim Basir (A Dozen Cousins), as well as founding board members Arnulfo Ventura (Beanfields) and Ayeshah Abuelhiga (Mason Dixie Biscuits) as they discuss ways to grow networking and professional development for talented minority founders and employees in food and beverage CPG.

Audience members will have the chance to take part in the conversation alongside host Jeff Klineman as we evaluate the possibilities for growing access to capital, connections, distribution and mentorship at a time when the urge to increase opportunities has become a widespread industry imperative. As veteran founders themselves, Basir, Ventura and Abuelhiga are also on board to give advice around business development, talent recruitment, organizational growth and the business conditions facing BIPOC members of the CPG community.

Simply fill out the Office Hours form to join the studio audience and have the opportunity to chat or ask questions directly of these three entrepreneurs who are focused on both business growth and change at the industry level. The deadline to apply to participate in this round is October 1st at 1:00 PM ET.

