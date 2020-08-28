Office Hours: Lead Your Squad to Growth with John Maggio

If there’s one CPG product type that has managed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s Ready-to-Drink Cocktails (RTDs). According to Nielsen, sales of RTDs grew more than 90 percent in the month of June, with more growth expected throughout the summer as Americans searched for ways to entertain — or keep themselves entertained — with limited, inconsistent access to restaurants, bars, or each other.

But even when the tide is going up, the boats are still new and their structural integrity is uncertain. That’s because traditional brand-building techniques, channel strategy, and sales strongholds have been subject to rolling blackouts during the pandemic, meaning that it can be hard to understand how a brand is actually performing outside of its peer group. Is it winning, or just part of a fast-moving pack?

During Tuesday’s Office Hours Livestream, Cocktail Squad CEO John Maggio will join BevNET’s Jeff Klineman to address some of the ways he is managing his brand during this period of category growth and brand profligation. The discussion with Maggio will take RTD cocktails not just as a single category but also as a case study for growth during uncertain times. Speaking as a repeat founder, investor, board member and advisor, Maggio will take questions from the audience to share his thoughts on best practices and metrics that can be deployed across the food and beverage spectrum. An engaging entrepreneur who has worked both in the early days of the natural products movement and one who has plunged back in to a promising new category, Maggio’s advice and insights should help any founder who tunes in and joins the conversation.

