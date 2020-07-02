Office Hours: Sales Strategy & Building Retailer Relationships

BevNET and NOSH’s weekly live call-in show, Office Hours, returns Tuesday, July 7 at 3 p.m. ET. NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg will bring Darla Mears, the Chief Customer Officer at Kodiak Cakes, and Cheryl Christian, the EVP of Sales at Bobo’s, on the livestream to dive into sales strategy and take questions from viewers.

This discussion will explore building a successful sales organization and managing retailer relationships with two industry veterans who’ve worked with strategics and fast-growing brands alike. They’ll share tips for mastering meetings with buyers, how to balance retailer product requests, integrating sales into your organization and how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed their roles and retailer relationships.

Submit your questions now for a chance to call-in via Zoom during the show and get your questions answered.

Cheryl Christian joined Bobo’s as VP of Sales in February 2016 with the goal of expanding the Bobo’s brand across existing and new channels. Cheryl was previously the VP of Sales at Vosges Chocolate where she launched the brand into conventional stores as well as Starbucks. Prior to that she had a robust career with Kraft Foods from 1990-2015 holding a multitude of roles across various functions including director roles within sales strategy, leading organizational development projects for the Nabisco Integration, and later the spin off of Mondelez.

Darla Mears has spent roughly 22 years in consumer packed foods. During her time at General Mills she worked in operations and sales covering traditional retail, mass and club as well as trade strategy and category management. In 2016 she took “a leap of faith” and joined Kodiak Cakes, where she leads a team of 20 employees and manages all of sales, including retail, food service, ecommerce, club, as well as shopper marketing.

Submit your questions for our next show on Tuesday, July 7 which will explore sales strategy and building retailer relationships.

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.