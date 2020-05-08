Office Hours: Strategy, Pivots, and Planning during the Pandemic

BevNET and NOSH’s interactive streaming video series, Office Hours, is returning on Tuesday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET. Industry veterans Alan Murray and Brad Barnhorn will use examples derived from years of working with brands as board members and operators to offer advice on forecast planning, organizational strategy and leadership during the pandemic, while fielding questions from viewers at home.

Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief will host the conversation. Brands are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need.

Brad Barnhorn works closely with leading growth-stage food and beverage companies as a board member, strategic advisor and investor. His work leverages 25 years of company-building experience. He currently serves on the boards of Flying Embers, Simple Mills, Country Archer, Rhythm Superfoods, Biena, Fishpeople, Red’s All Natural, Gimme Foods and RightRice. He previously served on the board of Krave Jerky, Kevita, Health Warrior and Chameleon Cold Brew from these companies early stages through their respective exits as category defining brands to Hershey’s, Pepsi and Nestle.

Alan Murray has worked in the world of nutritional foods and supplements for more than 10 years, before that having spent most of his career with large global companies such as Unilever and Tetra Pak. He has worked in various countries around the world and was CEO for Tetra Pak North America before joining NextFoods, the makers of GoodBelly. In addition to being the CEO of NextFoods, Alan sits on (or has sat on) boards in the natural foods and packaging industries, working closely with the founders, investors and management teams.

Submit your questions for our next show on Tuesday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET which will discuss planning, strategizing and pivoting during the pandemic with Barnhorn and Murray. Office Hours will continue every Tuesday, view the schedule to see what topics are planned for the coming weeks.

