Pursue Happiness Launches Cold Brew “Cowffee”

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y.— Pursue Happiness Cold Brew ‘Cowffee’ is a delicious blend of cold brew coffee with trademarked CLA PLUS whole milk. CLA is a naturally occurring fatty acid in milk that has potentially astounding health benefits (animal studies have shown it to be anti-cancer, anti- heart disease, anti-obesity, anti-diabetic, and more). Pursue Happiness, the makers of Cold Brew Cowffee has found a way to increase that element by 2x to 3x through a cow’s diet.

In addition to this healthy innovation, Cold Brew Cowffee has 20 grams of protein, low sugar, Non-GMO, and is lactose-friendly and shelf-stable (no refrigeration required)— setting new standards across the globe for healthy and sustainable drinks.

Cold Brew Cowffee contains fresh, traceable ingredients including creamy milk from pampered dairy cows at Spruce Haven Farm, operated by fourth-generation eco-friendly family dairy farmers in the beautiful countryside of upstate New York. The milk is blended with high-quality Arabica coffee from Finca Dos Maria, a family-owned coffee farm founded in 1870 in the bucolic hills of Guatemala. The dairy and coffee farms receive a significantly higher value for the CLA whole milk and Arabica coffee than fair trade. The result of this partnership is a delicious cold brew coffee beverage that you can feel good about drinking.

“We are thankful that our Cold Brew Cowffee contains CLA Plus, natural elements in milk,” said Doug Young, Managing Member of Spruce Haven Dairy Farm. “Customers love the refreshing, farm-fresh taste of our milk blended with bold, aromatic Guatemalan coffee. Cold Brew Cowffee is a perfect combination that satisfies cold brew coffee lovers.”

Dedicated to sustainable farming practices, Pursue Happiness Cold Brew Cowffee is produced by dairy and coffee farmers who both share a passion for the land. “As environmental stewards, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that Cold Brew Cowffee is produced in a responsible and eco-friendly way,” stated Young. “Giving back to the environment and its people is the heart of our company.”

Cold Brew Cowffee is available in recyclable, single-serve packaging, making it ideal for on-the-go enjoyment! For more information, please visit pursuehappiness.farm

About Pursue Happiness

At Pursue Happiness, we partner with farms that adhere to a new standard. Guided by these values, we take pride in creating farm-direct products like Finca Dos Marias ™ Coffee, and our new Cold Brew Cowffee™! These products don’t just taste good; they are dedicated to positive change in the world of the arts and humanities. We look forward to providing you with innovative, environmentally friendly, health-conscious, delicious solutions from our farm to you. For more information, please visit pursuehappines.farm

For More Information

pursuehappiness.farm