RDCL Superfoods Enters Plant-Based Health & Wellness Space With Launch of Radical Elements

LOS ANGELES— Aiming to radically revolutionize the path to well-being, RDCL Superfoods (pronounced “Radical”) announces the launch of its first products — Radical Elements — a pair of delicious, 100% plant-based functional hydration drink mixes that are packed with powerful, evidence-based superfoods. Specifically designed to support daily hydration, immunity, energy, productivity, and stress, Radical Elements can be easily incorporated into one’s daily routine by simply adding a serving to a water bottle or quickly stirring it in a glass of water.

“At RDCL Superfoods, we believe in leveraging the power of plants to create products that promote healthy habits and encourage clean living,” says Donny Makower, Co-Founder and CEO of RDCL Superfoods. “In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we listened carefully to what people want and need. Based on what we learned, we accelerated our launch and introduced Radical Elements to address daily needs that are arguably more important now than ever — hydration, immunity, energy, and stress-relief.”

Radical Elements comes in two functional and flavor variations — Passion Fruit and Dragon Fruit Superberry — each of which feature a unique combination of superfoods, including hydrating organic coconut water, organic superfruits, and effective botanicals, vitamins, and minerals. In addition to the important nutritional and functional benefits, Radical Elements also serve as delicious alternatives to sugar-loaded energy drinks or other less-than-healthy beverages. More information about the benefits of each version is below:

Passion Fruit Radical Elements features an Immunity Boost (with zinc, vitamin C from organic acerola berry, vegan vitamin D3 from lichen, and other antioxidants), as well as a Focused Energy Boost (with organic L-theanine from green tea, organic rhodiola, and caffeine from organic guarana). It’s a perfect way to get a lift during the day with support for sustained energy, focus, mood, productivity, immunity and hydration.

Dragonfruit Superberry Radical Elements also features an Immunity Boost (with zinc, vitamin C from organic acerola berry, vegan vitamin D3 from lichen, and other antioxidants), but here they've swapped out the Focused Energy Boost from the Passion Fruit variation with a Stress-Support Boost that contains organic L-theanine from green tea and bioavailable magnesium from seawater. This is a great way to take the edge off of stress and promote a sense of calm, while simultaneously providing hydration and immunity support.

In addition to Radical Elements, RDCL Superfoods will be rolling out a larger suite of products into the collection, including a complete-nutrition shake next, followed by a range of other plant-based items such as vegan broths, juices, teas, and coffee creamers.

“Each product that we bring to market will not just taste great, but will also be formulated to provide specific nutritional and functional benefits,” notes Zak Zaidman, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of RDCL Superfoods. “Our intention is to effectively support various combinations of common customer needs. Plus, our commitment extends beyond the health and well-being of those who enjoy our products to include the farmers we source from, our planet, and every living being we share it with.”

Lastly, RDCL’s long-term vision is to introduce a personalization platform that will use customer assessments, data, and ongoing feedback to customize products and protocols around individual needs, goals, tastes, and lifestyle preferences. “We’re developing a data-driven, machine-learning platform,” says Tyler Malin, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “RDCL customers will be encouraged to follow specific programs and superfood combinations that meet their unique needs, whether it’s a more productive day, healthy aging, a better night’s sleep, or a supercharged immune defense.”

Radical Elements in now available for purchase on RDCL Superfoods’ website (www.RDCLSuperfoods.com) for $39.99 (which buys you a 30-serving pouch). Product bundles are also available at discounted prices.

About RDCL Superfoods

Started by a passionate team that champions and promotes the health, ethical, and ecological benefits of plant-based nutrition, Co-Founders Donny Makower, Tyler Malin, and Zak Zaidman are committed to helping people establish and maintain healthy habits. RDCL Superfoods was created to leverage the power of plants to promote clean living and optimized well-being. Their products are always formulated with real-foods and powerful, functional botanicals that can be easily incorporated into one’s daily routine. For more information, visitwww.RDCLSuperfoods.com.