Silk Launches DHA Omega-3 Plant-Based Beverage

BROOMFIELD, Colo.– Silk, America’s No. 1 plant-based beverage brand, is adding a DHA Omega-3 plant-based beverage to its nutrition platform. Joining the popular Silk Protein beverage portfolio, the new DHA Omega-3 pea, oat and almondmilk beverage is here at the top of the year, just in time for a healthy start to 2020.

Silk DHA Omega-3 features a delicious and balanced blend of oatmilk, almondmilk and pea protein to create the perfect texture. It is available in Original and Unsweetened Vanilla flavors and delivers 50% more calcium than traditional dairy milk, 6g of pea protein per serving and 32mg of DHA Omega-3 to help support brain health.

“Silk DHA Omega-3 is the latest example of our ongoing dedication to offer a delicious and diverse array of plant-based products that each deliver their own unique benefits,” said David Robinson, Senior Brand Manager for Silk. “DHA Omega-3 helps support brain health for people of all ages and represents a simple way that consumers can make a healthy choice that meets their individual needs.”

Silk DHA Omega-3 pea, oat and almondmilk is available this month for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per half-gallon carton at retailers nationwide. To make the swap to Silk and find a retailer near you, visit Silk.com.

About Silk

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk’s entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn’t go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, SToK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.