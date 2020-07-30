SodaStream Introduces Kombucha Concentrates

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.– SodaStream has introduced the world’s first certified organic, shelf-stable Kombucha Concentrate to its lineup of at-home beverage products. Kombucha has seen a rapid rise in popularity over the last decade due to its refreshing taste and intended health benefits, but in the past it has been difficult to make at home due to its long preparation time – that all changes now.

With the help of SodaStream consumers can make their own Kombucha in a matter of seconds. Simply carbonate water using any SodaStream machine and add any one of two new Soda Press Co. Kombucha concentrates: Original, which has sharp flavors with delicate notes of apple and peach, and Passionfruit & Mandarin. Each concentrate is slow brewed for over 45 days with over one billion live probiotics per serving and significantly less sugar than leading Kombucha brands with just 0-5 calories per serving. The products are gluten free and non-GMO with no artificial ingredients or Stevia added. Plus, they cost 66-75% less per serving versus leading Kombucha brands.

The Kombucha concentrate is eco-friendly and aims to eliminate the need for single-use plastics; with just one bottle consumers can create up to ten beverages. The packaging is also plastic free and 100% recyclable. In addition to its Kombucha Concentrate, SodaStream offers a variety of flavor options from Soda Press Co. including: Raspberry Mint, Pink Grapefruit, Old Fashion Lemonade and Ginger Ale, to name a few.

“At SodaStream we are constantly identifying new trends and expanding our product offerings to reach a wider range of consumers,” said Matt Kahn, CMO of SodaStream USA. “Our new concentrates give Kombucha fans an easy way to create their favorite beverages at home while eliminating plastic waste along the way.”

The Kombucha concentrates retail for $9.99 each and are available for purchase at www.sodastream.com.

