Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Unveils New Vibrant Package Design

SEATTLE– Powerhouse beverage brand,Sparkling Ice® sparkling waters is excited to showcase the packaging redesign of its fan-favorite line extension, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, in all six flavors. Featuring a clean, bright and ombre-like design, this colorful refresh will roll out across the country beginning October 2020.

The Sparkling Ice brand is putting its expressive design to the test with a sleek and smooth packaging that embodies the line’s purpose as both a functional and flavorful beverage, giving consumers the extra boost they need to power through the day. Developed by Talking Rain’s in-house graphic design team, the goal of this redesign was to better represent the flavorful sparkling beverage, now amplified with caffeine. The plus sign feature within the logo depicts the supercharged element of the product, supported by the ice cube dropping into energetic distortion and noise with vibrant hues.

Recently, +Caffeine was awarded the 2020 Best New Product Award in the Carbonated Beverage category from Convenience Store News, for its newest flavor, Cherry Vanilla. This line extension continues to attract both new and returning Sparkling Ice fans across the country.

Unlike any other caffeinated beverages on the market, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, which launched in 2019, is a full flavored, zero sugar sparkling water containing 70mg of naturally sourced caffeine, along with antioxidants and vitamins to support an active and healthy lifestyle.

“With zero sugar and the added boost of caffeine, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine has quickly become a favorite among Sparkling Ice drinkers and new consumers alike,” said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “It’s only fitting that this beloved line extension receive an equally special package design, made possible by our talented in-house designers.”

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine comes in six refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Orange Passion Fruit, Strawberry Citrus, and Triple Citrus.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor from natural sources, and vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice is a division of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.

Sparkling Ice offers eighteen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Cherry, Black Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple, Crisp Apple, Fruit Punch, Ginger Lime, Grape Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Peach Nectarine, Pink Grapefruit, Pomegranate Blueberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and new in 2020, Coconut Limeade. In 2019, the beverage company introduced its edition of caffeinated sparkling waters, Sparking Ice +Caffeine, which is available in six flavor varieties including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Vanilla, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passion fruit.

