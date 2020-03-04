Spindrift Launches Pineapple Flavor

NEWTON, Mass.– Spindrift, the first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, is taking taste buds to paradise with the latest addition to its flavor lineup: real squeezed Pineapple. Made simply with sparkling water and delicious Costa Rican pineapples, Spindrift Pineapple delivers bright, sweet, and endlessly drinkable liquid gold.

Listening to its community of fans has always been priority of Spindrift and that’s exactly how Pineapple came to be. Following years of fans asking for Pineapple through comments, messages, and tweets, Spindrift is ready to deliver one of its most-requested flavors to them first on drinkspindrift.com in April.

“There has never been a sparkling water made with real pineapples- so we had no reference point for flavor. After trying pineapples from around the world, it was clear that the golden pineapple from Costa Rica was ideal,” said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. “Choosing the right ingredients is the most important step in the innovation process because we don’t add sugar. Pineapples can be very rich and our taste profile is light and refreshing, so it took a lot of testing to get it right. We are thrilled with the round sweetness of Spindrift Pineapple and can’t wait to hear what our community thinks.”

After its community-first release on drinkspindrift.com, Spindrift Pineapple will be available nationwide at Amazon, Target and your favorite regional retailers.

Spindrift Pineapple is non-GMO verified, kosher, and certified gluten-free. Sales from Spindrift continue to support 1% for the Planet and $1 from each case of Spindrift Pineapple sold on drinkspindrift.com will be donated to Reforest the Tropics.

Find a Golden Pineapple and Win

To continue celebrating the launch of Pineapple with its community, Spindrift created the Golden Pineapple Sweepstakes.*

While tropical fruit lovers may feel like they’ve already won sipping a Spindrift Pineapple, lucky fans will truly strike gold if they discover gilded cans in an 8-pack of Spindrift Pineapple’s first batch. Thirteen winners will score a sweet prize including a year-supply of free Spindrift sparkling water, a custom mini-fridge and more. For more information about the sweepstake, rules and how to enter with no purchase necessary, check out drinkspindrift.com/golden-pineapple.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that’s it. Spindrift® works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon andwww.shop.drinkspindrift.com. Spindrift® was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine’s 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. Must be 18 years or older and a resident of the contiguous United States or District of Columbia. Void where prohibited. Sweepstake begins 3/4/2020 and ends 4/23/2020. Visitwww.drinkspindrift.com/gprules for details on how to play and for complete official rules.