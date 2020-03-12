Spirits Gallery: Late Winter Whiskey, Gin and Rum Releases

In this gallery, we highlight a handful of notable recent whiskey, gin and rum releases, including an elegant Master’s Reserve small batch release from Johnnie Walker, a new look for No. 3 London Dry Gin and the 2020 edition of Woodford Reserve’s annual Kentucky Derby edition bottle.

Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum has teamed with the 007 franchise for a special expression celebrating the release of the 25th James Bond adventure, “No Time To Die,” which takes place and was partly shot in Jamaica. Available in stores on April 1, the 007 Limited Edition will retail for $35 per 750 ml bottle.

Booker's Bourbon Booker's Bourbon To kickoff the 2020 edition of its Booker’s Batches series, Booker’s Bourbon has released “Granny’s Batch,” named after Master Distiller Booker Noe’s mother, Margaret Beam Noe, or “Granny Noe.” The expression (63.2% ABV) is available now for a suggested retail price of $90 per 750 ml bottle.

Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Made from eight rare whiskies personally selected by Master Blender Jim Beveridge, Johnnie Walker Master’s Ruby Reserve is a small batch release limited to 398 bottles produced. The expression, which contains whiskies all of which are at least 40 years old, has an ABV of 43%.

Koloa Reserve Koloa Reserve Hawaii-based Koloa Rum has released its second aged rum: Kaua’i Reserve 12-Barrel Select Four-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum. Gently aged in American white oak barrels for a minimum of four years, the expression is bottled at 92 proof and is available nationwide now in limited quantities. In honor of its tenth anniversary, Koloa has also released a special limited edition of its Kaua’i Reserve Four-Year Single-Barrel Aged Rum, available for purchase exclusively at its tasting room and company store.

No. 3 London Dry Gin No. 3 London Dry Gin No. 3 London Dry Gin is rolling out an updated package design that features a minimalist layout and icy turquoise-toned glass. No. 3 Gin (46% ABV) is available nationally for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

Redbreast Redbreast Limited to 250 bottles available exclusively at the Oak + Violet at the Park James Hotel in Menlo Park, Calif., Redbreast has bottled a 14-year-old small batch of its single pot still Irish whiskey. The expression (58.9% ABV) is available for purchase at the hotel for $350 plus tax. Redbreast has also released a new addition to its core portfolio: Redbreast 27-Year-Old. Produced in limited quantities, the expression is available in 23 markets in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $500.

Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve In celebration of its Kentucky roots, Woodford Reserve has released its 2020 commemorative Kentucky Derby edition bottle, featuring artwork by former Atlanta Braves player and Louisville resident Richard Sullivan. The one liter bottle is available for a suggested retail price of $49.99.