Sprecher Adds Energy Root Beer in Slim Can

WISCONSIN– Sprecher Brewing announces the launch of its Energy Root Beer, the first craft energy root beer to be offered in a new slim can. The beverage offers a little boost of caffeine to provide that extra jolt needed for an afternoon treat or a weekend pick-me-up.

Sprecher’s Energy Root Beer features the same award-winning fire-brewed flavor of its original craft root beer along with natural ingredients such as raw Wisconsin honey. But it kicks things up a notch with 70 milligrams of caffeine in a 12 oz slim can. The Energy Root Beer retails for $5.99 in 4-packs and is available at retailers across the U.S. as well as online at www.sprecherbrewery.com.

Sprecher Energy Root Beer is a great choice for relieving early morning fatigue, fighting that 3 pm work-day slump, or powering through a long night shift or study session.

The product marks the first caffeinated beverage in the Sprecher line-up and is poised to leverage a rapidly growing market for energy drinks – one that’s anticipated to reach $86 billion by 2026, according to the American Beverage Association. And it’s only one of several innovations that the company has introduced recently including a Zero Sugar Root Beer and Zero Sugar Orange Dream – also available in Sprecher’s new slim can. Sprecher is the first craft beverage to offer this slim can option to make it even easier to enjoy Sprecher sodas on-the-go.

This expanded line of products comes on the heels of a new ownership team which took the reins in January and plans to grow Sprecher into a well-recognized national brand.

“We are excited to add this new energy soda which builds on the legacy of innovation and quality that customers have come to expect from Sprecher,” said Sprecher CEO Sharad Chadha.

About Sprecher Brewing Co.

Sprecher Brewing Company, founded in 1985, has a strong heritage as one of the originators of craft beverages in the U.S. Using its hand-built gas-fired brew kettle, Sprecher produces innovative craft sodas, beers and sparkling waters with one-of-a-kind flavors, using locally sourced ingredients. Perfect for any occasion, Sprecher’s award-winning products are sold at retailers across the U.S. and online at www.sprecherbrewery.com/shop/.

For More Information:

https://www.sprecherbrewery.com/